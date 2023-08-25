Friday, August 25, 2023 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Jane Njeri Maina, has finally broken her silence three days after she was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital with serious head injuries.

The United Democratic Alliance legislator sustained the injuries after goons attacked her on Tuesday in Kirinyaga town.

In a social media post on Friday, Njeri claimed the goons were paid by Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru.

Njeri alleged Waiguru sent money to her attackers to go into hiding after police started investigating the incident.

Njeri further accused the county boss of fighting her politically to the extent she has been threatening leaders in Kirinyaga to stop cooperating with her in the disbursement of bursaries.

“Governor Anne Waiguru, why do you want to kill me?

“I know you’ve sent your goons Sh 30,000 each to go into hiding through your agent called Kings,” she posted on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST