Friday, August 4, 2023 – Renowned social media figure and lawyer Wahome Thuku took to his Facebook page to highlight the plight of Quincy Timberlake’s three children.

Before Quincy married once-famous TV queen Esther Arunga, he was married to a woman called Mueni and they had three kids.

Sadly, Mueni came to learn about Quincy’s marriage with Arunga through the media.

Quincy is said to have abandoned his ex-wife and children when he fell in love with Esther Arunga and relocated to Australia.

Timberlake’s relationship with Esther affected his ex-wife Mueni and she fell into depression and never recovered.

She died in March last year, leaving her three children without someone to look after them.

Timberlake’s eldest child struggled through school when his mother was alive and scored a straight A after completing Form 4 last year.

Sadly, he is struggling to raise money to continue with his education.

He can’t receive his university admission letter because he has a school fees balance of Ksh 12, 500.

And even if he joins the university, paying college fees will be the next biggest challenge.

He does casual jobs to take care of his two siblings, who are still in high school and reportedly struggling with fee arrears.

Well-wishers have so far contributed over Ksh 500,000, hours after Wahome Thuku highlighted the plight of Quincy’s children.

Wahome is expected to meet them and issue a comprehensive update.

