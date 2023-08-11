Friday, August 11, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has revealed the amount of money Kenyans are forced to part with as a bribe to be recruited into the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

In a tweet, after Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale said the upcoming KDF recruitment process will be free and fair, Ahmednasir told the CS not to lie to Kenyans since they are forced to part with a bribe of Sh 400,000 to join KDF.

“Waziri, every Kenyan, including General Ogolla, knows that every Kenyan who is recruited as a private in the Kenyan Defence Force during this exercise will pay a bribe of Kshs 400,000(about $2800) or more.

“Waziri, General Ogolla & all of us are resigned to this KENYAN REALITY,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The KDF recruitment process is set to begin in late August and will go on for a whole month until the end of September.

The Kenyan DAILY POST