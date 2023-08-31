Thursday, August 31, 2023 – A boda boda rider who rushed Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria to a cabinet meeting on Tuesday has revealed the amount of money he was given.

The boda boda rider identified as Bernard Etale said he was in his usual routine of taking pupils to school when he met the Trade CS in a hurry.

Etale said he ferried the CS to an eatery, Stage Cafe, where he ordered a cup of tea for both of them.

The rider explained that it was then that he realised his pillion passenger was Moses Kuria.

The excited man explained that the CS asked him if he owned the motorcycle, and when he said he was still paying for it, Kuria gave him Sh 50,000 to service the loan.

“Indeed, the honorable gave me Sh 50,000, and I cleared the debt I had for the motorcycle with it, and I also paid for the children’s school fees.

“I am very grateful to the honorable for having that generosity.

“It’s not easy to see an honorable riding a motorcycle.

“Very few do, and if you see one riding, they often mistreat you.

“But I am truly thankful; God has brought a leader who possesses humanity and believes that the citizens are the first priority,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST