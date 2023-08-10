Thursday, August 10, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka made strides on their first day of the bipartisan talks held at the Bomas of Kenya yesterday.

The two leaders representing President William Ruto’s Government and Raila Odinga’s Azimio agreed that the talks will officially commence on Monday next week.

Kalonzo added that the bipartisan team also approved and ordered the creation of a proper framework that will guide the negotiations.

“There are matters that need consultation in the next one or two days.

“We think that the technical team should sit by Friday this week and generate the necessary documents so that on Monday, we get moving,” Kalonzo stated.

In what has upset Kenyans, the team further agreed to refrain from revealing the contents of the discussions to the public.

This comes even as both teams have agreed that the talks should be about the people, not individuals, which begs the question as to why the public will be kept in the dark.

Kalonzo and Ichung’wah also agreed to whip their sides into order and avoid leaking sensitive documents to the media.

“We have agreed that the committee members will not go out there over the weekend and begin to discuss matters that are strictly within the progress of these negotiations.”

Ichung’wah, who also serves as Kikuyu MP, confirmed that a secretariat would be formed and presented before the National Assembly and the Senate by Monday, August 14.

Kalonzo and his counterpart, however, did not disclose the issues that will be discussed.

