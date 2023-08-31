Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Kiambu County Senator, Karungo Wa Thang’wa has revealed what President William Ruto told Kiambu Governor, Kimani Wamatangi when he toured the county last week.

Speaking on Wednesday, Karungo claimed that the President told Wamatangi he would not be part of the Kenya Kwanza coalition if he did not follow their manifesto.

The UDA Senator pointed out that President Ruto directed Governor Wamatangi to read the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and understand it.

“When the President was in Githurai he read him a riot act. The President told him you came to this party very late and if you cannot work towards the manifesto of Kenya Kwanza then you are not part of us.

“He told him to go read the manifesto, maybe he came so late and did not understand everything,” Karungo claimed.

At the same time, Senator Karungo said he would not endorse Wamatangi’s impeachment for now, adding that the governor should change his tune and work for the people of Kiambu.

“Time is now for him to change tact. I would not in any case approve his removal for now but he must change to work for the people,” Thang’wa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST