Friday, August 4, 2023 – President William Ruto is said to be disturbed by intelligence reports that indicate he is losing hold of the Mt. Kenya region.

The President has been controlling the vote-rich region since the time of the handshake between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga in 2018, but according to intelligence, the ‘Son from Kamagut’ is losing the region at an unprecedented rate.

However, in order to stop the mass exodus of Mt Kenya residents towards the opposition, Ruto has planned to embark on a five-day tour of the region to launch development projects and also have a one and one talk with the residents.

State House insiders revealed that the President was planning to tour the region in September but he has changed the plan to August to stop huge numbers of his supporters defecting to the Raila Odinga-led opposition.

During his stay in the Mt Kenya region, Ruto will be accommodated at the Sagana State Lodge.

While there, he is scheduled to meet with various groups, including governors, Members of Parliament, Members of County Assembly (MCAs), religious leaders, and opinion leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST