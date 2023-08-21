Monday, August 21, 2023 – Forest Park Lweza in Kampala was the place to be on Saturday as Ugandan ladies converged for the first edition of the Nyash Festival.
Well-endowed ladies flocked to the Park to showcase what their mamas gave them.
The organisers revealed that since the event was highly attended, they were considering a second edition.
Below are some juicy photos taken at the hyped festival.
