Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Details of the dramatic arrest of Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu, alias Mathe Wa Ngara, the notorious drug lord in town, have been revealed.

According to sources, the police trailed Mathe Wa Ngara for several days after going into hiding until she was arrested on Monday around 6 pm along Kenyatta Avenue.

Sources revealed that Kigunzu had been operating on different phones which she used to communicate with her handlers and give them instructions.

Minutes to her arrest, Kigunzu is said to have been at a building along Kenyatta Avenue where she had gone to see her lawyer.

It is at the said law firm that the owner is said to have dispatched his handlers to Milimani law courts to file a case that will block her looming arrest by obtaining an anticipatory bail.

While having a discussion with the lawyer, DCI detectives are said to have taken cover outside the office waiting to arrest her.

Around 6 pm, police pounced on Kigunzu while she was leaving the said offices.

Shocked by the events, Kigunzu is said to have caused drama by wailing loudly.

DCI officers who had been deployed to arrest her, many of them women, however, took control of the situation and whisked her into the nearby car and drove her to the DCI headquarters.

It is there that she was interrogated for some time even as she maintained that she was innocent.

She cried uncontrollably at the DCI headquarters, pleading her innocence, saying she had done nothing to be arrested.

After interrogation, she was taken to Muthaiga police station where she was detained.

