Friday, August 18, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has body-shamed United States ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, for saying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the last year’s presidential election.

Whitman, who spoke during the Annual Devolution Conference in Eldoret on Tuesday, said that last year’s election where President William Ruto was declared the winner was the most credible election in Kenya’s history.

Following her sentiments, Whitman has received a deluge of abuses from Raila Odinga fanatics, among them Robert Alai.

In a social media post on Friday, Alai said Whitman should go back to her country, saying her hair looks like those of rednecks out to destroy an African country.

“You know that an ambassador is rogue and not fit to be here when she polarises the country more than the local politicians.

“Meg Whitman should go back to the USA and chill while massaging her white hair which looks like those of rednecks out to destroy an African country,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

