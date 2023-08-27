Sunday, August 27, 2023 – The relationship between President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni may never be the same again after what the Ugandan President did.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s government reached out to him for help over a nationwide power blackout and Museveni turned them down.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) shared intrinsic details of how its technicians worked around the clock to restore electricity after more than twelve hours of a nationwide blackout.

According to Kenya Power, after losing 270MW generation from Lake Turkana Wind Power Plant (LTWP), their engineers turned to alternative power sources, including reaching out to Uganda for help.

However, Uganda failed to offer help to Kenya in the hour of need, hence forcing Kenya Power to turn to Seven Fork Hydro power stations in Thika, which was immediately utilised to kick-start the restoration exercise.

Kenya Power explained that onboarding Seven Fork Hydropower was an option that took much longer as compared to electricity import from Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL).

Kenya Power also revealed that the importation of electricity from Uganda would have been more efficient and convenient but was unavailable at the moment of crisis.

Nonetheless, it still reached out to Uganda to aid in ending the over 20-hour power outage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST