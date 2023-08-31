Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is the head of the Azimio One Kenya alliance team in the ongoing talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, has blasted those opposing the talks that are happening at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday after Azimio and Kenya Kwanza teams agreed on 13 issues to be discussed, Kalonzo called upon Kenyans to continue ignoring naysayers of the talks, expressing his confidence that the talks will be fruitful.

“We continue to tell Kenyans to ignore the naysayers because there are those who feel threatened for whatever reason by something so illustrious like this.”

“This is a wonderful work and we are going to move very fast and much will be happening.

“We have agreed on the work plan, dates, and when we will have stakeholder engagements.

“We are ready to sign and start the talks,” Kalonzo said.

This is an indirect attack on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is among those opposing the talks between President William Ruto’s government and Raila Odinga’s led Azimio.

