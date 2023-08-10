Thursday, August 10, 2023 – The anticipated bipartisan talks between President William Ruto’s government and Raila Odinga’s Opposition kicked off in earnest yesterday at Bomas of Kenya.

However, the kick-off was not without drama after Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah failed to make it on time for the talks.

Ichung’wah, who earlier accompanied Ruto to a rally in Naromoru, was no show despite being the co-chair of the 10-member bipartisan committee that is supposed to break the political impasse that has rocked the country in recent months.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire was forced to step in for Ichung’wah, explaining that the Kikuyu Member of Parliament could not make it to the meeting on time because of bad weather.

Azimio team led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka arrived early for the talks, but the start was delayed as the teams waited for Ichung’wah.

“He is now airborne and we are expecting him any moment from now,” Mbarire explained.

While in Nyeri, Ichung’wah sought permission from President William Ruto to leave the rally at Narumoru prematurely to attend the talks.

Kalonzo in his opening speech announced that Azimio would respect Kenya Kwanza and negotiate in good faith while genuinely seeking a just outcome for all Kenyans.

While at the rally, Ichung’wah had announced that he would make sure that as co-chair of the dialogue team, he would thwart any advance by the opposition to seek inclusion in the government.

Kalonzo maintained the opposition’s stand that inclusion to the government would be an agenda by remarking;

“We will not negotiate for any form of power-sharing with Kenya Kwanza or put any personal interests ahead of the interests of the people.”

