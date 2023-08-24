Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has revealed how she was frustrated when she went to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices to defend former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who was arrested over allegations of corruption.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Karua, who is also an Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, said she was denied access to the EACC Director’s office where Oparanya was being held even after he identified herself as part of his defense counsel.

“They refused to open, so it’s like the investigators are choosing how many lawyers and which lawyers can be with Oparanya,” she said, adding that only lawyer Ken Nyaundi was with the former county boss.

Karua said other lawyers who were denied access even after Oparanya called them included Danstan Omari, Edwin Sifuna, MP Babu Owino, and Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

“They keep on saying that he will come down in 15 minutes.

“It’s been more than two hours since I got there.

“I have told them to say whether he is going to be detained, nobody can stop them if they wish to but let them not play cat and mouse games.”

Oparanya was summoned over a loss of Sh 1.4 billion when he served as Kakamega County governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST