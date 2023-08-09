Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – The defection of political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi to President William Ruto’s camp after supporting former President Uhuru Kenyatta for years caught many by surprise.

Ngunyi, who supported Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential ambitions, laid it bare that he will henceforth root for Ruto’s agenda.

“I have defected to William Ruto.

“I misjudged him using the dynasty lens.

“But if the facts change, you must change your mind,” Ngunyi tweeted.

“And only a fool does not change his mind.

“I started Project hustler nation.

“Now I must complete it. Iko swali?” Reacting to Ngunyi’s surprise defection, Defence CS Aden Duale welcomed the political analyst to Ruto’s camp.

However, he asked Ngunyi to explain how he supported the dynasty (Uhuru and Raila) yet he is a hustler, a clear indication that he does not trust him.

“Mr. Mutahi my friend, only Fools don’t change their mind but tell us the story of how a hustler (Mutahi) defended a dynasty with his blood.

“Karibu Hustler nation,” Duale tweeted.

Ngunyi was Uhuru’s advisor at a time when he had severed ties with his then-Deputy Ruto.

