Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Notorious job scammer, Judy Jepchirchir, of the rogue First Choice Recruitment agency, has resorted to threats and intimidation to scare off her victims.

This was revealed by Uasin Gishu residents, who are the victims of the scam when they appeared before the Senate Labour and Social Welfare Committee.

While narrating their experience with the rogue company, the youthful job seekers claimed Jepchirchir promised them jobs overseas and had to pay a lot of money only to realise they had been scammed.

They say they paid thousands of shillings to the Judy Jepchirchir-led company to secure placement for various job opportunities overseas only for them to be taken around in circles.

And to make matters worse, Jepchirchir is now using President William Ruto’s name to threaten and intimidate them.

Sammy Boire, a boda boda rider, told the Senate committee that Ms Jepchirchir has been intimidating them by invoking President William Ruto’s name.

“We are ordering Judy to stop invoking the president’s name to sell fear to us; this is a government of the people, for the people and by the people.

“That ‘deep state’ or that ‘untouchable’ narrative will not work, you have to return our money,” he said.

“We will protest up to your home because that is all we can do; we do not have jobs anyway. Judy has paralysed my life; I sold a motorbike and talked my parents into selling our family land so my sister could get this money for the greener pastures Judy promised,” he narrated.

Another victim identified as Nzuki accused Jepchirchir of lying she had reimbursed his Sh437,000.

Additionally, a female victim narrated how they were taken through a fake medical examination at a laboratory in a mall, for which they were never given results.

According to the lady, First Choice only accepted cash payments before taking the job seekers through rounds of interviews.

In some cases, they were told to add more money in between the interviews.

