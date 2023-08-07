Monday, August 7, 2023 – Secret filming by BBC has exposed how the elderly are mistreated at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Thogoto Care Home.

Rogue staff members physically assault old men and women who reside in the care home and leave those with medical conditions untreated,

In the heartbreaking footage, a staff member can be seen hitting an elderly woman’s bottom with a wooden stick.

The old woman appears confused and frightened.

“Oh, please forgive me,” she pleads.

Two undercover reporters at BBC got jobs at the care home and spent 14 weeks secretly filming inside the facility.

They recorded staff admitting to physically abusing the elderly.

The reporters filmed further examples of apparent neglect and mistreatment, including medical conditions being left untreated.

One elderly man was suffering from a serious skin problem.

“I’m feeling pain. Too much, too much. I feel like I’m burning,” he can be heard saying in the footage, trying to show an undercover reporter his neck.

He claims care home staff won’t take him to the hospital to be treated.

Watch the footage.

Watu wa central kuja hapa. Kwanini mnapeleka wazazi hapa wachapwe kama watoto? pic.twitter.com/TZEwi5CjUP — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 7, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.