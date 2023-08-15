Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – President William Ruto may be in for a rude shock even after spending billions on subsided fertilizer.

This is after scientists told him not to expect a bumper harvest of maize this year contrary to his projections.

The Head of State recently announced that farmers are expected to harvest up to 66 million bags of maize this year.

While addressing the congregation at Faith Evangelistic Ministry Church in Karen, Nairobi County on Sunday, Dr. Ruto expressed his optimism the nation’s harvest will improve to 66 million bags of maize in 2025.

“This year, we are anticipating bumper harvests of 66 million bags, compared to last year, 2022, when production reached 44 million bags,” Ruto stated.

The increased harvest according to the President, has been made possible by both the subsidized fertilizer program and increased harvest and improved rainfall.

However, experts and scientists have differed with him, saying the country would be lucky if it harvested 35 million bags, let alone the 66 million bags that Ruto is projecting.

According to Dr. James Karanja, a maize breeder from the Kenya Agricultural Livestock and Research Organization (Kalro) Kabete Centre, the country may struggle to harvest more than 35 million bags of maize this year.

The projection is due to challenges facing cereal production, such as infestations by the stalk borer, a highly destructive insect pest.

The scientist noted the pest has reduced production to less than 23 bags of 90 kilograms per acre.

The maize production estimate provided by Kalro, a state-owned agency, also differs from the Agriculture Ministry’s projection, which averages around 44 million bags.

In 2021, Kenya harvested 36.7 million bags.

On average, the country requires 50 to 52 million bags of maize annually for consumption, which means that the shortfall is largely supplemented through imports.

This has led to the government importing maize from Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia in a bid to make up for the shortfall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.