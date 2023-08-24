Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Parents and guardians of students in Philadelphia’s school district are being offered money to transport their kids to school amid the bus driver shortage that’s been impacting the city.

According to the district’s website, the Parent Flat Rate Program will pay registered families $300 a month, which is $3,000 for the school year. They’re also offering $150 per month, which is $1,500 the school year, to parents and guardians that can only drop their child off in the morning.

The program’s description states, “The School District of Philadelphia has launched a program to provide a monthly payment to eligible parents who choose to opt out of District bus, van, or cab assignments and instead drive their child to and from school. All registered families will receive $300 per month ($3,000 for the school year) for transporting their child to and from school. We also offer the option for families to receive $150 per month ($1,500 for the school year) to transport their child to school in the morning but still utilize bus, van, or cab service in the afternoon.”

The School District of Philadelphia currently has 210 bus drivers with 105 openings still available. They’re trying to entice more drivers to apply with higher pay and paid training to get a CDL.

Full-time drivers stand to make nearly $45k a year, and part-timers are slated to make more than $23k. Trainees, according to the district, can make upwards of $18k per year.

As the district works to address the bus driver shortage, leaders want to spread the word about the little-know Flat Rate Program.

“Anyway to get kids to school is good in my book,” said Brendan Huntsberger.