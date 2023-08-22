Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Herman Manyora, has advised President William Ruto to fire his economic advisor Dr. David Ndii, claiming he is not helping him.

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, Manyora said Ndii, who chairs the president’s economic council, has not helped the head of state and the country at all.

“David Ndii’s pata potea economics is not helping Ruto. Ndii is idealistic, egoistic.

“Ndii said the Shilling will go down to around 120 to a dollar, but as we get to the payment day the dollar is dangerously moving to 150.

“Dear Ruto, save yourself from Ndii,” Manyora stated.

The University of Nairobi don was reacting to an announcement by the Treasury that the government would back down on a fuel import credit scheme it had entered with the gulf countries early this year.

According to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, the government will now allow private sector players, including oil marketing companies (OMCs), banks, and credit insurance providers, to run the scheme.

“There is no end game to this because what we will do is that the government will step back and allow the market to work on its own, with those deferred LCs,” Prof Ndungú said on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST