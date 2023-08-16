Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Neymar is reportedly set to benefit from a bevy of lucrative bonuses upon completion of his £78m move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

The Brazilian superstar is expected to sign a two-year contract and underwent his medical on Monday ahead of the deal that Mail Sport understands will earn him £130m-per-year.

According to FootMercato, there is a £70,000 bonus for every win the Riyadh-based team enjoys, and £430,000 for every post or story he puts on his social media that promotes Saudi Arabia included in the deal.

There is also a private plane and lavish house, fit with a troupe of housekeepers and support staff for Neymar.

The Brazilian will end his six-year stay at PSG following their stunning £198m world record swoop in 2017.

Neymar has scored 118 times in 173 matches for PSG, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies.