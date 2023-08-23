Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Talented Kenyan singer and songwriter, Diana Mayonde Nduba, famously known as Mayonde, is seemingly relishing the journey of motherhood as she counts months to the arrival of her bundle of joy.

The ‘Isikuti Love’ hit-maker has taken to social media to flaunt her growing baby bump with awe-inspiring maternity photos.

The glowing photos were curated by the talented photographer Ms Wanjiku Gitau (afrocanqueenphotography).

“I’m in love, I’m obsessed!! 💖 Finally got to work with @afrocanqueenphotography

What a wonderful experience!!! You and the team officially snapped frfr 😍❤️

I loved this maternity shoot so much!💖

“Thanks for the artsy, editorial, high fashion, Grace Jones vibes 🤗💗 @nit_studio,” Mayonde wrote on Instagram.

Check out the stunning snaps below

