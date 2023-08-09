Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has appealed to President William Ruto to reinstate the “Kazi Mtaani” programme, citing its positive impact in the county.

Ruto deemed the programme, which was started by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, obsolete and terminated it in October 2022.

According to Ruto, the programme did not provide adequate income and opportunities for the youth.

Speaking during the launch of InnovativeNairobi2023 in South C, Sakaja pointed out that the initiative had culminated in a 47 percent decrease in crime rates in Nairobi and provided youth with a viable avenue to earn an honest living.

The first-time Governor argued that the move would be a step in the right direction, especially at the moment when Nairobi residents are grappling with the high cost of living.

“We have asked the president to return Kazi Mtaani and if not in the initial form, we can engage in available activities such as growing trees and building houses,” Sakaja stated.

“In one year Nairobi has settled. People are working in both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio. We fear no one,” he stated.

“The only people I fear are the people of Nairobi, the ones who employed me.

“Nairobi can’t be led by a coward. I want to assure the people of Nairobi that we will protect your property.”

The Kazi Mtaani project was introduced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration in April 2020 to provide employment opportunities for the youth at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme centered around sanitation activities, where youth were paid to clean up various estates within Nairobi.

The programme provided a daily rate of Ksh455 for workers and Ksh505 for supervisors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST