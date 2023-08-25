Friday, August 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s friend and former Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, John Mosonik, has been appointed Non-Executive Director of the Safaricom board.

Mosonik served during the era of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He also worked as a Principal Secretary in the State Department for Infrastructure.

His appointment to Safaricom Board took effect on August 23, 2023.

He replaces Michael Joseph, whose controversial exit was announced on August 2.

“Michael leaves the Board to focus on other ventures in his life including continuing his role as chairman of Kenya Airways and being a director in various organizations.

“He will continue to pursue his passions in matters of conservation and community service,” the notice read.

While announcing his appointment, Safaricom described Dr. (Eng.) Mosonik is an astute technocrat with executive experience in both public and private sector administration spanning 35 years.

“He has a rich career profile stretching across industries from Engineering practice to the Telecom sector. He holds a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration (DBA) – Strategic Leadership from Northcentral University (USA) and a Ph.D. in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from Moi University, Kenya,” the notice read.

Mosonik also holds Postgraduate Degrees in Digital Transformation, Strategic Focus, Finance, and Business Administration from renowned international universities; and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/Telecommunication from the University of Nairobi.

