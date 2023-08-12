Saturday, August 8, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has revealed how Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters and other busybodies have been disturbing her since he joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Sabina was supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential quest but after he was annihilated by Ruto during last year’s poll, she ditched Azimio and joined the government.

Speaking on Friday during a prize-giving day and a fundraiser at St. Germaine Gatanga Girls’ High School on Friday, Sabina reminisced about the 2022 campaigns and how she tried to help Raila ‘climb’ Mt Kenya region.

Chege said Kenyans have flooded her inbox with photos of the event where she gave the former premier symbolic shoes to ‘climb the mountain’

Sabina, who is currently a nominated Member of Parliament, hilariously narrated that Kenyans have been reminding her about giving Raila trainers to help him climb Mt Kenya region.

“Do you know Kindiki? We were in parliament together, but now he’s a minister.

“I’m still down here because I went to support the old man, and we climbed a hill, and I even gave him a shoe.

“Especially today, people are disrespectful. Someone sent me these shoes today; a picture. We had believed,” she said.

