Saturday, August 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has been forced to come clean for allegedly discriminating against Luo Nyanza in the distribution of his subsidized fertilizer.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto, through Gerald Bitok, the director of public communication at State House, refuted claims that the government excluded the Nyanza region from accessing the subsidized fertilizer, as alleged by National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

He shared a list detailing how the farm inputs were distributed across the Western region, including Homa Bay, Kisumu, Migori and Siaya counties.

The list also showed the number of vouchers sent to the regions, with Bitok urging the farmers to collect and redeem their vouchers at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

For instance, in Homa Bay Phase 1, only 1,317 farmers redeemed their vouchers out of 105,156 registered for the project.

“MP Opiyo Wandayi, a wise man, once said numbers never lie. Seems you are spending little time with your constituent,” Bitok, who was appointed to the role in June 2023, criticised the Ugunja lawmaker.

“The President just launched the short rains’ distribution, and a bag will cost you only Ksh2,500, down from Ksh3,500.

“Visit your nearest NCPB,” he added.

Wandayi, who also serves as Ugunja MP, had accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of delaying notifications to registered farmers, informing them to collect the subsidized fertilisers from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots.

He also claimed there was a delay in the activation of vouchers to prevent the farmers from accessing the fertilisers at a subsidized rate of Ksh2,500.

The opposition politician attributed the delays to a political scheme reportedly orchestrated by the national government to coerce farmers to rely on relief food distribution.

