Monday, August 14, 2023 – That President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet is powerful in the Kenya Kwanza administration is not in doubt.

So powerful is Farouk that everyone must kneel before him to be allowed to see Ruto in State House or even talk to him.

This was confirmed by National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah.

Speaking while attending an event at a school in Uasin Gishu County, Ichung’wah revealed how influential Farouk is in Ruto’s administration.

According to the Kkikuyu MP, you cannot access Ruto at State House or anywhere without Farouk’s permission.

Not even the mighty Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

“You cannot access the President without Farouk’s approval.

“Even Cabinet Secretaries must pass through him to see the President,” he stated.

Ichung’wah confessed that everyone in Kenya Kwanza is terrified of Farouk Kibet due to the immense power he welds in Ruto’s government and they are afraid of crossing him the wrong way.

He was speaking at an event presided over by Farouk Kibet where he donated school buses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.