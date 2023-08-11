Friday, August 11, 2023 – One of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Members of Parliament has survived a shooting incident in Bungoma town.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Mt Elgon Member of Parliament Fred Kapondi said he left a bank in the company of his wife and went to Khetias supermarket in Bungoma for shopping.

“I had come from the bank to do some transactions and I parked my car beside Khetias supermarket to pick up some items when the incident happened,” he said.

“What happened to me is shocking.

“They seem to have been on my trail for quite some time and had observed my movements.”

The UDA MP alleged that the thieves made away with Sh 200,000 after shooting at his car.

Kapondi claimed that they intended to kill him during the incident.

“If you assess how the bullet hit my car, you will realize that those people shot where I had sat because I’m the one who was driving the car,” he added.

The MP further said that he has never heard of such an incident in Bungoma, asking the DCI officers to dig deeper and apprehend the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST