Monday, August 28, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii has come to the defense of powerful individuals at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) accused of inflating power bills.

This comes even as there are calls to scrutinize the mode of operation at the country’s power utility company following the nationwide electricity blackout last Friday.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) attributed the unforeseen outage to a system disturbance that disrupted supply across the country.

Several quarters gave varied diagnoses of what could have led to the outage with fingers pointing at the operatives at the utility firm.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna implied a lack of transparency at the KPLC is ailing it.

According to him, some power producers are locked out of the national grid, leaving only a few to trade in electricity bringing forth the question of unreliability.

He revealed that in his tenure in the Senate departmental committee on energy, he learned that the KPLC opts for expensive energy suppliers while those with cheap rates are turned down.

“We heard testimony from cheaper green energy generators being “curtailed” (essentially being told not to supply) with the dispatcher opting for electricity from more expensive thermal generators,” he said.

However, Ndii defended the KPLC, saying its engagements with power producers are tied to merit, and also the viability of the power purchasing agreements with the producers.

He said no amendment would be needed to enforce transparency in the electricity sector as that had already been envisioned in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

He also stated that the Energy Regulatory Commission is already charged with scrutinizing the utility firm’s business(es) with power generators, both thermal and green energy.

“We welcome engagement on transparency and consumer protection.

“It is a commitment in the Plan. We don’t think a new law is necessary.

“ERC already has the power to do it. You will be disappointed. The dispatchers’ hand is tied by merit order dictated by the “take or pay” PPAs,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST