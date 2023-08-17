Thursday, August 17, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto and absentee landlords will be compelled to negotiate a settlement with squatters who erect structures on their land if a motion presented in Parliament by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje is passed into law.

While tabling the motion in Parliament yesterday, Mwenje noted that evicting land grabbers went against the Bill of Rights in Chapter Four of the Constitution which guarantees every citizen adequate housing.

The MP argued that squatters were compelled to grab land because of an acute lack of access to ownership of productive assets.

In particular, Mwenje noted that in most rural areas, many people had been forced to set up dwelling structures on land that was unfit for human habitation due to unfavorable squatting laws.

“There are very many squatters who have settled on land that belongs to either absentee landlords, un-adjudicated land, public land or community land for long periods of time,” the MP announced the scope of land grabbers who will receive a settlement.

The legislator further urged the Parliament to compel the Ministry of Lands to hasten the process of identifying parcels of land occupied by squatters where there are no disputes from any party and have the grabbers given title deeds of such land.

In cases where there are disputes, landlords and the government will be forced to look for means of settling the squatters financially.

According to Kenyan laws, a squatter can claim ownership of land if he lives on the piece uninterrupted for 12 years.

Under the law, a squatter can only claim the land if he did not leave the land at any point in the 12 years and was not served with an eviction notice.

Additionally, the squatters must have grabbed the land publicly and in a non-consensual and non-permissive way.

The Kenyan DAILY POST