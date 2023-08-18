Friday, August 18, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has deregistered churches associated with Prophet David Owuor and Pastor Thomas Wahome.

In a statement on Friday, the Registrar of Societies revoked the licenses of Kings Outreach Church which is associated with Owuor, and Helicopter Of Christ Church, which is associated with Wahome.

Other churches deregistered included New Life Prayer Centre associated with Pastor Ezekiel and Goodnews International Ministries associated with pastor Paul Mackenzie and Theophilus Church.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule,” said Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki.

Kenyans have complained over the proliferation of rogue churches that ride on the desperation of the poor to mint billions.

Theophilus Church has facilities in Githurai and Njatha-Ini run by Bishop John Githiri and Rev Rachael wa Kuria.

