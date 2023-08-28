Monday, August 28, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said he will not make the mistake of supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2027 again.

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational prayer meeting at Bungoma stadium, Atwoli said as a top Luhya leader, he predicted that Ruto would serve the country for ten years.

Atwoli, who had his Damascus moment after Ruto annihilated Raila in last year’s election, further said the entire Luhya nation is behind the President due to major appointments he has made of members of the Luhya community.

“President William Ruto has given the Central Bank to the Luhya people.

“This time around, he has given you a position at KRA to collect revenue from all over the country and take it to the central bank.”

“The other day, he selected me to lead a team of people who will scout for the next DPP; I took a name, and he has appointed a young man from Kakamega.

“What will you tell him next time as to why you did not perform?” he posed.

The veteran trade unionist further urged the leaders in the region to maximize proximity to the president to develop their respective areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST