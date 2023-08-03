Thursday, August 3, 2023 – President William Ruto is regretting appointing one of the most incompetent Cabinet in the history of Kenya, despite being advised to choose professionals.

Speaking during the performance contracts signing event at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Ruto questioned whether members of his executive have what it takes to deliver on the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

During the event, the Head of State even locked out some Cabinet Secretaries from State House after they showed up late to the performance contracts signing.

He accused his own CSs and Principal Secretaries of being clueless in their dockets.

“The moment I know more than you know about your ministry, there is a problem.

Explain to me how you will advise me if you have less information than I do.

“I call many PSs and ask them what is going on here and they have no clue,” a visibly agitated Ruto stated while making a live address to the nation.

“For those who came late, who are members of the Executive.

“I will be expecting a written explanation from you.

“The traffic claims don’t add up. If you cannot keep time with your employer you have basically dismissed yourself,” Ruto further warned his cabinet members.

One day later, Moses Wetang’ula, the National Assembly leader, took on Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi for giving ambiguous responses and lacking a strong understanding of matters within his ministry during an intense questioning session by MPs.

Conversely, several of Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries have come under intense scrutiny for operating outside their mandate and making high-profile blunders that have embarrassed both the Kenya Kwanza regime and the Kenyan government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST