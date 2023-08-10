Thursday, August 10, 2023 – President William Ruto‘s government has vowed to punish workers at PCEA Thogoto home for the elderly who were caught on camera beating an old granny.

In an exposé by the BBC, two undercover journalists, who had their loved ones admitted into the facility, got employed inside the premise armed with hidden cameras and got to film the alleged injustice served on the elderly.

The home is said to have been established by the Women’s Guild of the local PCEA church but managed independently.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, The PS Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs at the Ministry of Labour Joseph Motari in a statement said he has dispatched a team to investigate and arrest all culprits involved in the shameful incident.

“The state department periodically conducts spot checks on both residential and non-residential care homes for the elderly to assess compliance to the national standards and guidelines,” Motari said.

“We affirm that those found culpable of non-compliance will face the full force of the law,” Motari added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST