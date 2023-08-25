Friday, August 25, 2023 – The BRICS countries on Thursday admitted six members into the alliance including neighbouring Ethiopia and Egypt which are considered Kenya’s economic rivals.

BRICS is a group of five emerging nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa challenging what they call the dollar dominance and G7 group of developed countries.

Ethiopia and Egypt’s admission into the alliance was announced during a joint press conference by the 5-member nations of BRICS.

“BRICS is a diverse group of nations. It is an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but a shared vision for a better world,” the joint statement read in part.

“As the five BRICS members, we have reached an agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures of the BRICS expansion process.”

The alliance announced that after reaching a consensus on the first phase of the expansion, they were inviting Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to become full members of BRICS.

The nations after being ratified will officially join the alliance on January 1, 2024.

Ethiopia which had a close relationship with BRICS member states applied to join the bloc of emerging markets in June this year.

“We expect BRICS will give us a positive response to the request we have made,” the foreign ministry stated then.

President William Ruto has been seen to work closely with the US and Europe while keeping the relationship with BRICS at arm’s length.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin invited African Heads of State for an economic summit last month, Ruto was conspicuously missing choosing to send representatives.

The President also missed the BRICS Summit being held in South Africa.

Instead, the Head of State was represented by Foreign Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST