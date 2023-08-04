Friday, August 4, 2023 – President William Ruto will next week embark on a five-day tour of the Mt Kenya region, where he will launch various development projects and try to explain to residents why he decided to have dialogue with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Mt Kenya region, according to government intelligence sources, is opposed to the dialogue between Ruto and Raila Odinga, and the President will camp in the region to explain why he climbed down to meet the opposition leader.

The president fears that his handshake with Raila Odinga will alienate him from the Mt Kenya region electorate who overwhelmingly supported his presidential bid in 2022.

The President also fears that his handshake with Raila Odinga will get him into trouble, just like what happened in 2018 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta entered into a handshake with the opposition supremo.

“Yes, the President is concerned about his unity talks with Raila Odinga.

“He wants to explain to residents to stop the ongoing rebellion in the vote-rich region,” said a senior state house source.

The Kenyan DAILY POST