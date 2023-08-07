Monday, August 7, 2023 – President William Ruto on Sunday thanked Mt Kenya residents for breaking ethnic barriers and electing him, a Kalenjin, as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking at Sagana State Lodge on Sunday, Ruto said that the region’s actions in the last general elections will go down in history.

“Mt Kenya region you broke barriers of ethnicity by voting for us in the general elections.

“The elections broke the cycle of ethnicity witnessed in the previous elections,” he said.

“Today, I’m here in Nyeri which is the heart of Central to tell Mt Kenya region thank you.

“What you did will go down in Kenya’s history,” Ruto added.

The Head of State said the Mt Kenya region proved that tribalism patterns can be broken.

“I want to say in a very special way, the people of Mt Kenya did something unexpected and imaginable.

“That we have put our nation on a new path,” Ruto added.

Ruto won the race to be the fifth president of Kenya, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on August 15, 2023.

Ruto received 7,176,141 (50.49 percent) of the votes, narrowly beating his rival, Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

The 10 Mt Kenya counties and seven from the North Rift collectively handed Ruto 4.5 million votes, which translated to 63 percent of his total votes.

Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, Meru, and Nakuru collectively gave him nearly three million votes.

