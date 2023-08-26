Saturday, August 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, to quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and join the United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

Speaking on Friday when he launched development projects in Kisii County, Ruto told Arati to ditch the Orange party led by Raila Odinga and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The father of the nation reminded the Kisii county boss that he was a founding member of the Orange party and that Arati could equally quit ODM.

“Simba Arati has said I was part of ODM, and it is true.

“Because it is true, I was an ODM member, and the way I decamped, even you Simba should do the same and we work together,” Ruto said.

In what appeared to be his determination to win over Arati, the president said his decision to quit ODM saw him become the Kenyan president after serious political organisation.

“And you see the way I decamped, I organized myself, even you, you never know how it can work for you,” he added.

Ruto, who spoke in Nyamasege, further asked ODM members to stop staging demonstrations against his Kenya Kwanza administration because he represented ODM interests, having been a member in the past.

“Because I was in ODM, tell those planning protests, why are they planning against their own who is now the president?

“How can you plan against your own who is the president?” Ruto posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST