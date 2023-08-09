Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – President William Ruto’s fight against former President Uhuru Kenyatta is far from over, going by the new directive he has given.

This is after he directed the Kenya Dairy Board to seal all loopholes used by business people, among them Uhuru Kenyatta, to import powdered milk into the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the modernised Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) in Kiganjo Factory, Nyeri County, Ruto claimed that cartels in the milk industry, Uhuru among them, were taking advantage of the licenses issued by the board to import the powdered milk.

He also warned KCC against defending the companies, noting that their primary responsibility was to protect the local market.

The Kenya Dairy Board is mandated to issue licenses to milk dealers, including import permits.

It also checks on the standards of milk products in the country.

“For the last couple of years, they have been bringing nearly 100 million metric litres of powdered milk yearly.

“They only buy a little from our farmers and then add more powder,” Ruto disclosed.

“Going forward, we must protect our local production, and we have put plans in place to ensure that our farmers benefit,” he added.

The Head of State asserted that the farmers in the country could be empowered for the companies to produce the milk powder locally.

Ruto reiterated that the accused companies imported powdered milk through Uganda.

Uhuru’s milk company, Brookside Dairy, is the one that had the license to import powdered milk into Kenya through Uganda, but Ruto has since suspended the licenses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.