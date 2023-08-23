Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed that he is scheduled to speak to TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, on Thursday over the moderation of explicit content on the popular Chinese video-sharing App.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Music festival state concert at the Nakuru state lodge, Ruto said he plans to bring up the issue of ‘negative content’ on the platform.

This comes after a concerned Kenyan lodged a petition in parliament seeking to ban Tik Tok in Kenya.

“Like we have moderation capacities of other platforms, tomorrow morning we are having a conversation with the global CEO of TikTok so we can agree on a mechanism for moderation in their space to get rid of negative content,” said the president.

The petitioner, Bob Ndolo, the Executive Officer of Bridget Connect Consultancy, wants MPs to ban the use of TikTok in the country, stating that the popular social media site is exposing young people to explicit sexual content.

The petition has met mixed reactions among MPs, with some opposed to banning the platform as thousands of content creators are earning a living from the App.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah is among the legislators opposed to banning the APP in the country.

“The petitioner should come to seek on how to regulate the usage of the app, age group and content uploaded for a certain age to watch, outright banning would be killing careers of many young people who are earning a living through it,” Mr Ichung’wa said.

Last month, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, announced plans to regulate the video-sharing App, especially at night after it emerged that most of the sexual content is shared during the late night hours.

