Thursday, August 31, 2023 – President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s bipartisan teams in the ongoing bipartisan talks have struck the first deal on IEBC changes.

The teams which are led by Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung’wah agreed to let the IEBC Selection Panel continue its work without interference as the negotiations on other pending issues continue.

The agreement will allow the country to move on without tension.

However, the grace period will not prohibit the bipartisan team from discussing the pending issues on electoral justice in the country, as the matter is considered the most divisive.

“On the question of stopping the IEBC selection panel, we are not writing to them to stop them from working. We are sending them a judicial notice of the ongoings of this National Dialogue team,” Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah stated.

“Therefore, even as they progress their work, they take note that it is part of the issues we are engaging on. I am sure when we begin to engage stakeholders, those are among stakeholders most likely we shall talk to.”

Azimio’s Kalonzo Musyoka noted that the seven-member panel that is responsible for recruiting the Chairperson and six Commissioners of IEBC may also hear from them as the talks progress.

The Wiper Leader explained that his Azimio coalition disregards the IEBC, which they have constantly accused of electoral injustice; thus, its reconstitution cannot be expunged from the contentious issues for discussion.

“We have to approach these negotiations with good faith, and that is why we have allowed the Selection Panel to continue with its mandate,” Kalonzo concurred with Ichung’wah.

The panel was appointed by President William Ruto on March 6 and later confirmed by the National Assembly.

