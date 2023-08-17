Thursday, August 17, 2023 – President William Ruto has criticized a section of Kenyans for chastising his government regarding its choice to reintroduce the fuel subsidy, 11 months after its removal.

Defending this reversal, Ruto clarified that his administration is, in fact, implementing the petroleum levy, a legally sanctioned measure, rather than reverting to the subsidy system established during the Jubilee Administration.

The President reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to avoiding additional loans.

He expressed concern that increasing borrowing will deepen Kenya’s debt burden, hindering the government from realizing its agenda.

“We will not go back to subsidies of any nature that distort things and cause us a lot of unnecessary leakages,” Ruto noted.

The President also took a swipe at the media, lamenting over coverage of the matter, claiming that the fourth estate has in fact been misreporting the issue.

“We are making prudent and proper use of the petroleum development levy that is provided for in the law.

“It is meant to develop the petroleum industry and it is meant to stabilize petroleum prices whenever we have unintended hikes,” Ruto remarked.

“On the subject of debt, I have made myself very clear – we are going to do more saving, we are going to raise local revenue in counties and stop corruption so that we have the money to run our show.”

Ruto’s administration reintroduced the fuel subsidy during the latest price review for the August – September period.

According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the subsidy was reintroduced to cushion Kenyans from the impact of increased fuel landing costs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST