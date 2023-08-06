Sunday, August 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has assured Mt Kenya residents that he has a job to do to silence former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has been planning protests against his government.

Speaking on Saturday in Nyeri, President Ruto said he has a job of sending Raila Odinga to his rural home in Bondo and assured residents that he will send him without him knowing.

“The only remaining job I have is to send Raila Odinga back to Bondo, actually he will go without even knowing it,” said Ruto.

The Head of State further ruled out the possibility of having a handshake with Raila, saying the fresh bipartisan talks will touch on issues affecting Kenyans.

“The time for competitive politics and positions for leaders ended in the last election. No handshake.

“The work ahead of us is about the needs of the people,” the president stated.

Ruto, at the same time, urged Nyeri locals to give his administration time to deliver his promises.

“We are ready to work with everyone, our main work is to deliver what we promised the people of Kenya which include roads, good education, fertilizer and lower the cost of living,” he stated.

