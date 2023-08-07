Monday, August 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has clarified why he is launching projects initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mt Kenya region.

Since Friday last week, Ruto has been camping in Mt Kenya region launching development projects started by the former president.

There have been murmurs in the political corridors that the president is launching Uhuru’s projects and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders have been claiming that he was useless and he didn’t initiate any development in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday night, Ruto said he played a role in the planning and launching of the road projects during the previous administration.

“Nimesikia wengine wakisema Ruto na Riggy G wamekuja hapa kufungua barabara ambaye ilijengwa na serikali hiyo engine.

“Mimi si mgeni hapa mlima Kenya.

“Barabara nyingi hapa ukiuliza hawa wabunge ni mimi niliongea na hao, barabara nyingi hapa mlima Kenya ni mimi nilikuja kuzianzisha,” he stated.

The President went on to say that the projects stalled following Uhuru’s handshake with Raila as they focused on the BBI agenda.

“Mungu amenijalia nimekua Rais.

“Sasa nataka nikuulize, barabara mimi nimeanzisha, barabara mimi nimepanga nitakosa kuja kufungua kwa sababu gani?

“Ati kwa sababu ilitengenezwa na serikali gani?” he posed.

Ruto also noted that his government is focused on completing all stalled road projects before initiating new ones.

The Kenyan DAILY POST