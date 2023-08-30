Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered Energy CS Davis Chirchir and Kenya Power to ensure national blackouts, like the one that occurred last Friday do not happen again or else they will know who he is.

Ruto made the directive during a cabinet meeting held at State Lodge, Kakamega County where a number of issues affecting the country were discussed.

Among the agenda of the day was the unexplained nationwide power blackout that affected most parts of the country on Friday last week.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Cabinet regretted the outage that led to the shutdown of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Head of State has now directed the review of the power distribution system in the country.

“Cabinet regretted the total electrical grid outage that led to a nationwide blackout on Saturday last week. Cabinet consequently directed the review of the power distribution system in the country, to ensure that the unfortunate occurrence shall not recur,” part of the statement read.

This comes even as the National Assembly has summoned Chirchir and Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror to appear before the House’s Committee on Energy on Thursday next week to address the nationwide power outage.

