Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has received a big boost in his bid to create a digital Super Highway, a key campaign promise.

This is after Billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink Company announced plans to expand its local operations in Kenya, Ruto held a meeting with Karibu Connect, a partner company authorized by Starlink to resell its products and services in Kenya.

In a meeting held at Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto reiterated his plan to expand his digital master plan across the country to spur economic growth.

He further invited partners and investors to further expand high-speed internet access nationwide.

“In addition to fibre connectivity, new emerging connectivity solutions such as satellite will be considered,” Ruto stated.

Satellite is Musk’s forte. The President removed the 30 per cent local shareholding restriction to boost investments, which will see more technology companies invest in Kenya.

In mid-July this year, Starlink’s internet finally arrived in Kenya, providing affordable internet connectivity throughout the country.

The dollar billionaire emphasised that Starlink internet would be accessible throughout the country, including remote areas.

Plans on the network are divided into residential, business, roaming, maritime, and aviation.

The residential package accords users a monthly subscription of Ksh6,500 and a shipping fee of Ksh3,100. The business package offers 1 Terabyte (TB) of priority data, followed by unlimited standard data, at a cost of Ksh13,572.

The second tier is valued at Ksh27,144.

Under the roaming package, Starlink is offering three services; mobile (regional), mobile (global), and mobile priority (50-GB).

Users can opt for the regional package at a monthly cost of Ksh7,900 or the international package at Ksh32,800 per month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.