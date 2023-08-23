Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dropped a bombshell and revealed how President William Ruto offered former Prime Minister Raila Odinga some undisclosed amount of money to stop anti-government protests.

Speaking on Tuesday when he graced the burial of Mwala Member of Parliament, Vincent Musyoka’s mother, Gachagua revealed that Raila Odinga approached Ruto for a share of government and ambassadorial posts, but all were in vain.

Gachagua claimed that Raila was ‘sorted’ in Mombasa by Ruto in an unpublicized meeting.

“There is nothing else he wants.

“He wanted a handshake and three ambassadorial posts, but we declined his demands.

“We told him if he wants some money then we can discuss it,” Gachagua said.

The second in command further said the ongoing bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government will not yield anything because they are driven by a selfish agenda from some politicians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST