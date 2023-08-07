Monday, August 7, 2023 – President Wiliam Ruto has for the first time spoken about the ban he imposed on milk from Uganda that is processed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s company, Brookside Dairy Uganda.

In an interview with the Kiririmbi show on Sunday at Sagana State Lodge, Ruto said he banned Uhuru’s milk because it was processing powdered milk.

According to Ruto, some Kenyan farmers are suffering as a result of Uhuru’s milk imports from Uganda, something he cannot allow to continue.

“Ni kwa sababu ya biashara ya EAC; tumeweka mkataba ya Africa continetal free trade area.

“Ile tumefanya ni kwamba, tumezuia ile maziwa inatoka nchi jirani ambaye sio maziwa imetoka kwa mashamba yao; ni maziwa imetoka ulaya, imepelekwa kwa factory, kwa hiyo nchi jirani na imefanywa reconstitution,” he said.

The President accused Uhuru of being hell-bent on killing local farmers by sneaking into the country milk that was processed from powdered milk from Uganda at the expense of the Kenyan farmers.

“Na wale wanafanya hiyo kazi ni kampuni ya biashara ambayo iko Kenya,” Ruto said.

“Wanataka kupitishia nchi jirani kwa sababu ile tulifanya ni kwamba, huezi kuleta maziwa, powder milk, kutoka nchi zingine ukuje ufanye reconstitution hapa Kenya na uuze na wakulima hawajanunuliwa maziwa yao.

“Sasa kwa ujanja baada ya sisi kufunga powder milik hapa kenya wakaenda kupeleka powder milk kwa nchi jirani.

“Hiyo ndio tumekataa.”

Brookside is the only Kenyan company that has spread its business wings in some of the East African companies including Uganda.

It was initially importing its products to Kenya but President Ruto’s regime banned that after he took over power.

He, however, opened the Kenyan market for other milk products.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.