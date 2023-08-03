Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has said President William Ruto no longer enjoys the massive following he had in the Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Kioni who is a former Jubilee Party Secretary General, said most United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters from Mt Kenya have abandoned Ruto and he is currently scared.

“The multitude in Mt Kenya who helped UDA people get to where they are have shifted out of UDA,” Kioni said.

He added that Kenyans in general are fed up with UDA.

Kioni said UDA is already agonizing over the next general election instead of delivering to the people of Kenya after assuming office.

“How do I survive in 2027, it is not what I do for Kenyans now,” he said.

In his opinion, UDA should be thinking about the high cost of living and not the next general elections.

“You are not elected to start campaigning immediately.

“You are elected to serve Kenyans,” he said.

Kioni said the move by President William Ruto to go on cross-county tours recently makes it appear that he is in campaign mode.

