Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has unveiled the names of 5 members that will dialogue with the Azimio One Kenya Alliance team to end the current political impasse facing the country.

When they met on Friday last week, Ruto who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader, and Raila Odinga, who is Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, resolved to form a 10-member line-up to address issues raised by the opposition during the anti-government protests that began in March this year.

Raila Odinga on Monday named his team which includes former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-KENYA party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira County Senator Okongo Omogeni, Minority Leader in the National Assembly and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Ruto on Wednesday named his team which is led by Kikuyu MP and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader, Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Hassan Omar, and Bungoma County Woman Representative, Catherine Wambilianga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST